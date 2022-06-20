Anike L. Tourse’s Drama ‘America’s Family’ Claims Grand Jury & Audience Awards At Dances With Films 2022 – Complete Winners List

The drama America’s Family had a strong showing at the 25th annual Dances with Films festival in Los Angeles, claiming the Grand Jury Award for Features as well as the Audience Award for Competition Features when the fest wrapped on Sunday.
The film from writer-director Anike L. Tourse watches as the Diaz family home is raided by ICE on Thanksgiving, with mother Marisol (Tourse) being put in detention, son Koke (Ricardo Cisneros) being deported and father Jorge (Mauricio Mendoza) fleeing for protective sanctuary. Marisol and Jorge’s two American-born children—young attorney Emiliano (Emmanuel López Alonso) and his disabled teen sister Valentina (Jailene Arias)—then scramble to reunite the family as their parents and brother fight to get home.
DWF is a festival celebrating the best of the best in independent film, which is based at the TCL Chinese Theatre. It ran this year from June 9-19. Closing out the festival last night was the thriller Ghostwritten, starring Jay Duplass. 2022’s entire list of winners can be found below.
GRAND JURY AWARD for Features
AMERICA’S FAMILY
written & directed by Anike L. Tourse
produced by: Daniel Sollinger (Lead Producer), Nadia Voukitchevitch (P), Anike Tourse (P) Angelica Salas (EP),Zerihoun Yilma (AP), Emiliana Guereca (AP), Paulina Villaba (Co-P), Diana Haro (Co-P)
HONORABLE MENTION: JASMINE IS A STAR
______________________________________________
GRAND JURY AWARD for Shorts
A DIRE STRAIT
written & directed by Liang-Chun Lin
produced by Taylor Poling
HONORABLE MENTIONS: KICKSTART MY HEART/TIM TRAVERS THE TIME TRAVELERS PARADOX
______________________________________________
GRAND JURY AWARD for Documentaries
JACK HAS A PLAN
directed by Bradley Berman
produced by Chris Metzler
HONORABLE MENTIONS: GREEN FORESTS AND THE RED CARPET and MAKING A KILLING
______________________________________________
INDUSTRY CHOICE AWARD – over 40’
BABY DON’T CRY
written by Zita Bai
directed by Jesse Dvorak
produced by Qiyu Zhou & Zeron Zhao
______________________________________________
INDUSTRY CHOICE AWARD – under 40’
TARNEIT
written by Elizabeth Packett
directed by John Sheedy
produced by: Andre Lima
______________________________________________
AUDIENCE AWARD – COMPETITION FEATURES
AMERICA’S FAMILY
written & directed by Anike L. Tourse
produced by: Daniel Sollinger (Lead Producer), Nadia Voukitchevitch (P), Anike Tourse (P) Angelica Salas (EP),Zerihoun Yilma (AP), Emiliana Guereca (AP), Paulina Villaba (Co-P), Diana Haro (Co-P)
______________________________________________
AUDIENCE AWARD – COMPETITION SHORTS
WHITE NOW PLEASE
written & directed by Kyle Lau
produced by Joyce Liu-Countryman
______________________________________________
AUDIENCE AWARD – FUSION FEATURES
1-800-HOT-NITE
written & directed by Nick Richey
produced by Nick Richey, Ali Richey, Zach Mann, Ben Jagger, Nathan Presley, Warren Pereira, Phoenix Vaughn & Trevor Lee Georgeson
______________________________________________
AUDIENCE AWARD – FUSION SHORTS
WHY DON’T YOU LIKE ME
written by Nik Sysuev
directed by Ira Storozhenko
produced by Nik Sysuev, Roxanne Griffith, Bryce Fishman
______________________________________________
AUDIENCE AWARD – DOCUMENTARY FEATURES
ETERNAL SPRING
written by Jason Loftus, Masha Loftus & The Pearman Brothers
directed by Jason Loftus
produced by Jason Loftus, Masha Loftus, Yvan Pinard & Kevin Koo
______________________________________________
AUDIENCE AWARD – DOCUMENTARY SHORTS
INSIDE THE BEAUTY BUBBLE
written, directed & produced by Cheryl Bookout & Cheri Gaulke
______________________________________________
AUDIENCE AWARD – PILOTS TV
SPOOK SHOW 17
written by Robert Luther
directed by Wyatt Barclay & Robbie Luther
produced by Wyatt Barclay, Kevin Tolby & Robbie Luther
______________________________________________
AUDIENCE AWARD – PILOTS WEB
LEGIT MARRIED
written by Ahsan Ali, Lisa Jill Anderson & Stephen Brown
directed by Chelsea Gonzalez
executive produced by Lisa Jill Anderson, Ahsan Ali, Stephen Brown
produced by Lisa Jill Anderson, Chelsea Gonzalez
______________________________________________
AUDIENCE AWARD – DOWNBEAT
OUT OF TUNE
written by Erika Hamilton
directed by Portlynn Tagavi
produced by Erika Hamilton, Alexis Sterling & Diana Zollicoffer
______________________________________________
AUDIENCE AWARD – DANCES WITH KIDZ PRO
HONK
written & directed by Cheryl Allison
produced by Alison Smith, Natalie Murray, Cheryl Allison
