Dakota Fanning Reunites With ‘Man On Fire’ Co-Star Denzel Washington In Sony’s ‘Equalizer 3’

EXCLUSIVE: It’s been nearly 20 years since their hit action thriller Man On Fire blew away audiences and further helped solidify Dakota Fanning as a future star but it now looks like she is ready to reteam with the Oscar Winning Denzel Washington. Sources tell Deadline Fanning is set to star opposite Washington in Antoine Fuqua’s The Equalizer 3 for Sony Pictures.

Written by Richard Wenk, the film is being produced by Escape Artists’ Academy Award nominee Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch and Washington. While the plot is being kept under wraps, the film is the third film in The Equalizer series, directed by Fuqua and starring Washington. The first film earned over $194 million worldwide, leading to a sequel, which grossed over $190 million worldwide. The film will be released in theaters on September 1, 2023.

While Man On Fire cleared the way for Washington to kicking ass in future films like the Equalizer series, the film is just as well known for the touching scenes between Washington and Fanning where he plays her loyal and caring bodyguard and Sony and Fuqua saw this as the perfect opportunity to reunite the two talents.

Fanning can currently be seen in Showtime’s The First Lady for director Susanne Bier and opposite Michelle Pfeiffer. She most recently finished production on limited series for Showtime, Steve Zaillian’s adaptation of Ripley, opposite Andrew Scott and she was previously seen reprising the role of “Sarah Howard” in season 2 of The Alienist: Angel Of Darkness. Fanning can also be seen in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and her other film credits include I Am Sam, Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat, War of the Worlds, Uptown Girls, Charlotte’s Web, and The Twilight Saga.

She is repped by Echo Lake Entertainment, UTA and Hansen Jacobsen.