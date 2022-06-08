‘Cyberpunk: Edgerunners’ Teaser Trailer: First Look At Netflix Anime Series Based On Video Game; Premiere Date

We’re getting the first look at Netflix’s anticipated anime series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners based on the Cyberpunk 2077 video game. The streamer unveiled the teaser trailer on Day 3 of its Geeked Week. Netflix also announced the series will premiere in September.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners tells a standalone, 10-episode story about a street kid trying to survive in a technology- and body-modification-obsessed city of the future. Having everything to lose, he chooses to stay alive by becoming an edgerunner — a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk.

Created by CD Projekt Red, the developer behind the video game, the series hails from Japanese-based animation company Studio Trigger, with Hiroyuki Imaishi (Gurren Lagann, Kill la Kill) attached to direct.

Yoh Yoshinari (Little Witch Academia, BNA: Brand New Animal) is chief character designer as well as executive animation director. Masahiko Otsuka (Star Wars: Visions ‘The Elder’) and Yoshiki Usa (Gridman Universe) are writing the screenplay based on the story provided by CD Projekt Red. The original score is composed by Akira Yamaoka (Silent Hill).

Cyberpunk 2077 is an action role-playing video game developed and published by CD Projekt starring Keanu Reeves. The story is set in Night City, an open world set in the Cyberpunk universe. Players assume the first-person perspective of a customisable mercenary known as V, who can acquire skills in hacking and machinery with options for melee and ranged combat. The story follows V’s struggle as he deals with a mysterious cybernetic implant that threatens to overwrite his body with the personality and memories of a deceased celebrity only perceived by V; the two must work together if there is any hope to separate the two and save V’s life. Reeves plays Johnny Silverhand, a cyborg celebrity who accompanies V throughout his journey.

Check out the teaser trailer above.