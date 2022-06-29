Lyndie Greenwood, Chris Sandiford, Dakota Ray Herbert And Paul Braunstein Cast As Leads In Anthony Q. Farrell’s CTV Sitcom ‘Shelved’

EXCLUSIVE: CTV’s Canadian sitcom Shelved has found its leads.

Lyndie Greenwood (The Expanse, Sleepy Hollow) will be joined by Paul Braunstein (Baroness Van Sketch), Dakota Ray Herbert (Run Woman Run) and Chris Sandiford (What We Do In The Shadows) in the Anthony Q. Farrell single-cam comedy about employees and patrons at the Jameson Public Library in Parkdale.

See above for the first shots of them in role.

Taylor Love (Most Dangerous Game), Varun Saranga (Wyonna Earp) and Robin Duke (Schitt’s Creek) round out the ensemble cast.

Greenwood stars as Wendy, Head of the library’s Jameson Branch and an energetic dreamer who always sees the best in people and cares passionately about her library and the community of Parkdale. Her staff includes the fastidious and judgmental Howard (Sandiford), who begrudgingly joins after a transfer from a prestigious Midtown branch; social rights activist Jaq (Hebert), who is obsessed with dystopian Young Adult novels and calling out micro-aggressions; and assistant branch head Bryce (Braunstein), a conservative devoted to conspiracy theories and following the letter of library law.

The show was unveiled as part of broadcaster CTV’s 2022-23 schedule earlier this month, with creator Farrell also announced as the new showrunner of CBC sitcom Run the Burbs soon after.

Shelved comes from Counterfeit Pictures, the Canadian producer behind Roast Battle Canada and sitcoms such as Decoys and Sunnyside.

Farrell is showrunner. He executive produces Dan Bennett, Shane Corkery, and Anton Leo from Counterfeit. Jay Vaidya is co-executive producer, Sadiya Durrani co-producer and Colin Brunton is producer. Aleysa Young (The Kids in the Hall, Run the Burbs) is also executive producer and pilot director. Additional directors for season one include Cory Bowles, Joyce Wong, Cazhhmere, and Samantha MacAdam.

“We are thrilled to be teaming up Anthony Q. Farrell and the Counterfeit Pictures team to bring this hilarious new series to CTV,” said Justin Stockman, Vice President, Content Development and Programming at CTV parent Bell Media. “Stacked with a stellar cast and an established writers room, Shelved is poised to be Canada’s next great comedy series.”

“Talk to any librarian and they will tell you the stories that walk through their door are frequently interesting. When that library is in Parkdale, one of the most eclectic parts of one of the most diverse cities in the world, they become endlessly interesting,” said Farrell.

Greenwood is repped by Management 360, Sandiford is repped by A3 Artists Agency and Play Management, Herbert is repped by Oscar, Abrams, Zimel, & Associates and Braunstein by The Characters.

Bell Media Distribution will sell Shelved internationally. The series is produced by Counterfeit Pictures in association with CTV, with the participation of the Canada Media Fund and the Bell Fund.