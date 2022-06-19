Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmy Awards: ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ Triumphs; ‘Judy Justice’ Wins First Emmy

The Kelly Clarkson Show dominated at the 49th Annual Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmy Awards Saturday, while Judy Justice took home its first trophy for Best Legal/Courtroom Program after launching in 2021.
Ten Emmys went to syndicated shows while nine went to Netflix, three to CBS and three to PBS.
The Daytime Emmy Awards have recognized outstanding achievement in television programming and crafts since 1974, honoring work in a variety of categories, including daytime dramas, talk shows, instructional programming, hosting, and legal/courtroom programs.
All awards are judged by a pool of more than 1,000 peer professionals from across the TV industry, whose confidential ballots were then tabulated by the independent accounting firm of Lutz & Carr, LLP.
Here are the winners in the Creative Arts & Lifestyle categories (the rest of the Daytime Emmys will be handed out Friday, June 24, on CBS):
CULINARY SERIES Barefoot Contessa: Modern Comfort Food
CULINARY HOST Frankie Celenza, Struggle Meals
LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM Judy Justice
LIFESTYLE PROGRAM Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo
TRAVEL, ADVENTURE, AND NATURE PROGRAM Penguin Town
DAYTIME PROGRAM HOST Bear Grylls, You vs. Wild: Out Cold
INSTRUCTIONAL AND HOW-TO PROGRAM Home Work
ARTS AND POPULAR CULTURE PROGRAM First Film
DAYTIME SPECIAL Shelter Me: Soul Awakened
WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM The Ellen DeGeneres Show
DIRECTING TEAM FOR A SINGLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM Shelter Me: Soul Awakened
DIRECTING TEAM FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM 95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
GUEST PERFORMANCE Ted King, The Bold and the Beautiful
SHORT FORM DAYTIME PROGRAM Cornerstones: Founding Voices of the Black Church
INTERACTIVE MEDIA FOR A DAYTIME PROGRAM You vs. Wild: Out Cold
DAYTIME PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT Entertainment Tonight
MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION Cat People
ORIGINAL SONG The Young and the Restless
LIGHTING DIRECTION The Kelly Clarkson Show
TECHNICAL TEAM, CAMERA WORK, VIDEO The Kelly Clarkson Show
CINEMATOGRAPHY Penguin Town
SINGLE CAMERA EDITING Power On: The Story of Xbox
MULTIPLE CAMERA EDITING The Kelly Clarkson Show
LIVE SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING The Kelly Clarkson Show
SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING Penguin Town
MAIN TITLE AND GRAPHIC DESIGN Headspace: Guide to Meditation
CASTING The Young and the Restless
ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN The Kelly Clarkson Show
COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING The Drew Barrymore Show
HAIRSTYLING Red Table Talk: The Estefans
MAKEUP The Real
SPECIAL EFFECTS COSTUMES, MAKEUP, AND HAIRSTYLING The Drew Barrymore Show
