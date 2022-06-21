‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Co-Writer Peter Chiarelli To Pen ‘Fat Leonard’ U.S. Navy Scandal Story For Television

EXCLUSIVE: Crazy Rich Asians co-writer Peter Chiarelli has teamed with SK Global and Project Brazen to write a television adaptation chronicling the decades-long “Fat Leonard” U.S. Navy scandal, one of the military’s largest national security breaches.

The script will be based on Project Brazen’s popular podcast Fat Leonard, that featured Leonard Glenn Francis, a corrupt military contractor, who spoke exclusively for the first time about stealing tens of millions of dollars through deals with the U.S. Navy in exchange for cash bribes, escorts and luxury items.

The project marks the first television co-production for journalism content studio Project Brazen, founded by bestselling authors and Pulitzer finalists Tom Wright and Bradley Hope, and will follow an actively developing story with the podcast playing a major part around the current trials of five Navy officers involved with Francis. The Fat Leonard podcast recently garnered a SOPA 2022 Award for Excellence in Audio Reporting.

Project Brazen’s Fat Leonard revealed a Navy cover-up of the case, with the prosecution involving nearly 30 officers but sparing top admirals whom Francis claims took gifts and favors. The podcast also featured other voices, including prominent women who share their stories of misogyny and sexual misconduct in the military. With many officials who protected Francis for years escaping justice, he was ultimately exposed by a Navy spouse whose family had been destroyed by his scam. This month, during the federal trial of five Navy officers charged in the case, defense counsel played portions of interview tapes from “Fat Leonard,” attempting to discredit Francis. The government subsequently pulled him as a witness due to the podcast and he awaits sentencing.

“Like story divining rods, our friends Tom and Bradley have uncovered yet another thrilling true story – a tale of epic international intrigue that is decidedly stranger than fiction!,” said SK Global Co-CEO’s John Penotti, Charlie Corwin, and President of Television Marcy Ross in a joint statement. ” Building on our adaptation of their bestselling book Billion Dollar Whale, the SK Global team could not be more excited to work here with Project Brazen on their first co-production.”

“We’re thrilled Pete’s bringing his trademark wit to the Fat Leonard story, an absurd tale of military adventurism and misogyny that could only have occurred in the crazy period after 9/11. This TV series is at the heart of Project Brazen’s mission to deliver unbelievable true stories to the widest audience,” said Wright and Hope.

“Fat Leonard was a world-class conman who stole from the U.S. Navy for more than a decade. He thought he was untouchable and above the law. I’m thrilled to tell the story of the small group of brave men and women who managed to con this conman and expose his nasty conspiracy,” added Chiarelli.

In addition to Crazy Rich Asians, Chiarelli’s additional writing credits include Now You See Me 2, The Proposal and Eagle Eye.

