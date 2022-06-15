‘Crank Yankers’ Gets Premiere Date & Teaser For Season 7 On Comedy Central

EXCLUSIVE: Yankerville’s beloved Crank Yankers are coming back for a new season. Comedy Central has set a July premiere date for a now officially-announced Season 7 of Crank Yankers, its Emmy-nominated series from Jimmy Kimmel, Adam Carolla and Daniel Kellison. The series will return with new back-to-back episodes on Wednesday, July 7 at 8 PM on Comedy Central. You can watch a teaser below.

The new season of Crank Yankers will feature fan-favorite characters such as Spoonie Luv, Elmer Higgins, Niles Standish, Bobby Fletcher, Terrence Catheter, Mr. Birchum and more, with voice talent including Kathy Griffin, Bobby Moynihan, Adam Carolla, Paul Scheer, Kevin Nealon, Desus & Mero, Tracy Morgan, Bobby Brown, Kyle Dunnigan, JB Smoove, Wanda Sykes, Tiffany Haddish, Natasha Leggero and Jimmy Kimmel.

In Crank Yankers, Yankerville’s puppet citizens, voiced by celebrities and comedians, crank call real people – whether they like it or not. It premiered in 2002 and ran for four seasons on Comedy Central. The series was revived in 2019 with a fifth season, tailored to the digital era. In 2020, it received its first Emmy nomination for Outstanding Voice-Over Performance.

Seasons one through six are currently streaming on Paramount+.

Jonathan Kimmel serves as showrunner, director, and executive producer, joined by executive producers/creators Jimmy Kimmel, Adam Carolla, and Daniel Kellison and executive producer/ITV America CEO David George. Crank Yankers is produced by Kimmelot in association with ITV America.