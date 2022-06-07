Former Food Network Prez Courtney White Launches Joint Venture With Wheelhouse

Courtney White, the former president of Food Network, is partnering with Wheelhouse and CEO Brent Montgomery to create food, home and lifestyle content under the new Butternut hub.

As president of Butternut, White will collaborate with Wheelhouse leadership and across all Wheelhouse divisions – including Wheelhouse Entertainment, marketing arm Wheelhouse Labs, digital division Wheelhouse DNA, and investment arm Wheelhouse 360. Wheelhouse is the media, marketing and investment company founded by Montgomery in 2018 with Jimmy Kimmel.

“The single, common element across all successful lifestyle content is passion – talent must project it, creators must harness it, audiences must feel it,” said White in a statement. “Personal passion for the lifestyle genre has been the essential factor in my own career trajectory and will be a fundamental tenet for Butternut as we work to create signature content born out of our vast enthusiasm for, and as, makers. Partnering with Brent and the Wheelhouse team supercharges our mission; Brent’s signature energy and infectious excitement for bold innovation in media and beyond will empower Butternut to fully realize its ambitions to deliver the genre’s very best to audiences and partners.”

Related Story Wheelhouse Entertainment Taps Pam Healey As President Of Spoke Studios

White’s Connecticut-based offices will operate from a clapboard barn on Butternut Farm – her family’s fresh cut flower farm in Southport, CT. Wheelhouse also has offices in New York and Los Angeles and maintains a large-scale campus in Stamford, CT.

“It’s thrilling to spot industry leaders at the top of their game and partner up to support them further as visionaries and entrepreneurs,” added Montgomery, Wheelhouse CEO, in a statement. “There are very few in our business who know the lifestyle arena as well as Courtney, and who are trusted more by talent. We see Butternut not only as our lifestyle stronghold in content, but in other potential businesses, from culinary to consumer products. This is an inspiring collaboration and we’re looking forward to rolling up our sleeves to support Courtney and her creative and business goals.”

The joint venture was brokered by Wheelhouse Chief Strategy officer Ed Simpson.

Before establishing Butternut, White served as president of Food Network & Streaming Food Content, launching such hits as Guy Fieri’s Tournament of Champions, Amy Schumer Learns to Cook, Buddy V. Duff, Girl Meets Farm, Bobby & Giada in Italy, and Cocktails & Tall Tales with Ina Garten and Melissa McCarthy. She was also responsible for the network’s relationships with top brands including Twitter, Caesar’s, Ben & Jerry’s, Hershey’s, Hearst Magazines, NYC and South Beach Wine & Food Festivals, No Kid Hungry, and more. White was previously general manager/EVP at HGTV and Food Network.