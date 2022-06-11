Cooper Noriega Dies: Popular TikTok Creator And Model Was 19

Cooper Noriega, a popular TikTok creator who had more than 1.7 million followers on that app, died on Thursday, in Burbank, Calif. He was 19 and his demise drew an outpouring of grief across social media.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office said Noriega was found dead on the 500 block of North First Street in Burbank, California. An exact cause of death is still under investigation.

Noriega joined TikTok in spring 2019, quickly building a following for his comedy skits, lip-syncing videos and chats. He later added a YouTube channel and had more than 89,000 followers on Twitter almost 430,000 fans on Instagram. He was interested in fashion and talked candidly about his struggles with mental health.

He recently started a website to discuss mental health issues, terming it a “Discord for mental health strictly,” referring to another social media app. “One of the many things I’ve learned while struggling with addiction was that surrounding yourself with negative people will only bring you down,” he wrote. “For that reason, this discord is meant to bring us all together and create a safe space where people can vent and help others through their tough times.”