Late Night TV: Noah, Kimmel & Colbert Take Aim At “Drunk Vampire” Rudy Giuliani After January 6 Hearing Revelations

“I’m just curious how you even know when Rudy Giuliani is drunk,” said Trevor Noah on The Daily Show last night of the president’s former personal lawyer, whom he likened to a “drunk vampire.”

“When a normal person is drunk they yell, the say crazy things, they sweat a lot. So how does that work with Rudy? Does it work in reverse? Like, does he start talking normally? His hair dye sucks back into his head? How do you know?

The question of Giuliani’s sobriety — or lack thereof — on election night was raised by at least two of Trump’s close advisors who were at the White House that evening, including campaign manager Bill Stepien.

Stepien told the House committee that he and other members of “Team Normal” tried to get Trump to accept the reality that he had lost the election, but that Trump chose to take his advice from the former NY mayor, who was on what some White House officials called “Team Crazy.”

According to Rep. Liz Cheney, Trump “followed the course recommended by an apparently inebriated Rudy Giuliani to just claim he won and insist that the vote counting stop, to falsely claim everything was fraudulent.”

Or, as Stephen Colbert joked on The Late Show, “The former president decided to listen to Rudy Giuliani and his advisors, Ernest & Julio Gallo.”

Jimmy Kimmel posed the question on Live! of how, given his somewhat odd behavior over the past few years, one could tell drunk Rudy from sober Rudy. He offered a video clip of select Giuliani TV appearances to demonstrate the quandary.

Colbert offered a solution, which he called “The Rudy Giuliani Breathalyzer Chart.” It’s a ranking that sorts the former NY Mayor’s alleged states of inebriation into five telltale categories, from green to red.