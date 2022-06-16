Comedian Jerrod Carmichael Challenges Dave Chappelle On Trans Stance: “Childish Jokes Aside, Who The F*** Are You?”

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael, who came out earlier this year in his much-praised HBO special Rothaniel, had some words for fellow stand-up Dave Chappelle about the latter’s stances on gender, trans rights and cancel culture.

“I think, a lot of times, people who offer nothing truthful or meaningful about themselves then complain about society at large and create this boogeyman,” Carmichael told GQ this week of Chappelle’s cancel culture protests. “It’s like, listen, that’s the most urgent thing in your life? God bless you. I’m tired of hearing it.”

He continued, “Look, I get it. Everybody’s got to create a boogeyman to sell tickets. But it’s not true. Who’s getting canceled for what they’ve said? What does that mean, that people are mad on Twitter? Everybody’s fine. These grown men are fine.”

Carmichael then moved to his fellow comedian’s assertions about trans people.

“Chappelle, do you know what comes up when you Google your name, bro? That’s the legacy? Your legacy is a bunch of opinions on trans sh*t? It’s an odd hill to die on.”

Carmichael, whose HBO specials are intensely personal and self-reflective, also challenged Chappelle to set the “childish jokes” aside and offer a more honest look at his own life.

“It’s like, ‘Hey, bro. Who the f*ck are you? Who do you f*ck? What do you like to do? Childish jokes aside, who the f*ck are you?’ It’s just kind of played. But he’s choosing to die on the hill. So, alright, let him.”