Cole Sprouse and Kathryn Newton To Star in ‘Lisa Frankenstein’ For Focus and Diablo Cody

EXCLUSIVE: Kathryn Newton and Cole Sprouse are set to star in Focus’ Lisa Frankenstein, Lisa Frankenstein directed by Zelda Williams from a script written by Oscar winner Diablo Cody. Principal photography is slated to begin later this summer.

Cody will write and serve as a producer alongside Mason Novick who will produce via his MXN Entertainment banner. The film reunites Cody and Novick who have previously collaborated on films including Tully, Young Adult, Jennifer’s Body and Juno. Jeff Lampert will serve as executive producer. Focus Features’s Vice President of Production and Development, Michelle Momplaisir, will serve as the creative executive on the project.

Set in 1989, the film follows an unpopular high schooler who accidentally re-animates a handsome Victorian corpse during a lightning storm and starts to rebuild him into the man of her dreams using the broken tanning bed in her garage.

Sprouse can still be seen on his hit CW show Riverdale, which will have its final season premiere later this year. On the film side, he most recently starred in the HBO Max movie Moonshot.

Best known for her breakout role in HBO’s Big Little Lies, Newton is set to make her MCU debut in Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. She was most recently seen in the Universal and Blumhouse horror comedy Freaky opposite Vince Vaughn.

The film marks Williams’s feature-length directorial debut.

Newton is represented by WME and Entertainment 360. Sprouse is represented by WME, Brookside Artist Management, and DLA Piper. Cody is represented by WME. Williams is represented by Gersh, Melinda Jason, and Roger Armstrong.