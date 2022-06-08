Cinematographers Guild To Host Panels On Safety & Sustainability At Cine Gear Expo

The International Cinematographers Guild, IATSE Local 600, will host two panel discussions at the Cine Gear Expo on Saturday that will explore on-set safety and sustainability on sets. The Expo, which is being held at the Los Angeles Convention Center, runs from June 9-12, offering a wide range of talks, exhibits and master classes on state-of-the-art technology, workflow software, support equipment, and the production services for the entertainment industry.

Rebecca Rhine, the guild’s national executive director, will take part in the “Establishing a Culture of On-Set Safety” panel, which gets underway at 10:15 am. She’ll be joined on the panel by director of photography Patrick Cady and moderator Michael Chambliss, the guild’s business representative and production technology specialist.

You can register here to attend.

“You have the right to a safe and healthy workplace,” the guild says in the invitation. “Achieving that requires building a culture of awareness, information, communication, action, and guidance. Local 600 members have made a long-term commitment to establishing this culture on every set and there are a lot of moving pieces.”

Videos produced by the guild’s Safety Committee on firearms safety, unsafe work hours, and the hazards of hand-held cameras in moving vehicles also will be shown. The danger of firearms on sets was made tragically clear when Halyna Hutchins was accidentally shot and killed, and director Joel Souza was wounded, on the set of Rust last October. As Deadline noted last October, cinematography has historically been the most dangerous job in Hollywood – even more deadly than stunts.

The second panel, “Sustainable Production: The Path to Net Zero Climate Impact,” will discuss the impact of the industry green initiatives, emerging technologies, informational resources, and practical steps that can be taken to guide the industry in a more sustainable direction.

Organized by the guild and its Green Committee, it will be held Saturday from 4:00 to 5:00 pm. Panelists will be Diana Pokorny, producer and member of the Producers Guild of America’s Green Production Guide Task Force; director of photography Jendra Jarnagin, and Adrienne Pfeiffer, sustainable production supervisor for Lucas Film. Chambliss will moderate this panel as well.

See the guild’s safety videos here: