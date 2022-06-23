‘Church Girls’ Comedy Starring ‘Hacks’ Megan Stalter In Works At HBO Max & A24

Megan Stalter, one of the breakout stars of HBO Max’s Hacks, is fronting a new comedy in development by HBO Max and A24.

The streaming platform and A24 are developing a pilot for Church Girls, a comedy created, executive produced by and starring Stalter, inspired by her true-life experiences. The half-hour comedy follows Beth Parker, played by Stalter, a 20-year-old Christian closeted lesbian as she wrestles with her sexuality, and faith in God, while entering adulthood in suburban Ohio.

The project is co-produced by HBO Max and A24. Gabe Liedman and Mackenzie Roussos also executive produce for Range Media Partners, along with Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

Stalter can currently be seen in her scene-stealing role of Kayla, the lovably frustrating assistant to talent agent Jimmy (Paul W. Downs) in the second season of HBO Max’s Hacks. She can also be seen as a guest star on Peacock’s reboot of Queer As Folk, and upcoming, in her first leading role, in the indie dark comedy Cora Bora from director Hannah Pearl Utt. That film follows Stalter as Cora, a struggling musician who goes home to Portland to try to win back her girlfriend. She’ll also be seen in the upcoming Daisy Ridley film Sometimes I Think About Dying, from director Rachel Lambert.

Stalter is repped by UTA, Range Media Partners and Jackoway Austen.