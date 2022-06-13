‘Chucky’: Lara Jean Chorostecki To Recur In Season 2 Of Syfy/USA Series

EXCLUSIVE: Lara Jean Chorostecki has been tapped for a heavily recurring role in the upcoming second season of USA Network and Syfy’s Chucky. A premiere date is TBD. The series hails from the movie franchise creator/writer Don Mancini who serves as showrunner, and Channel Zero creator Nick Antosca.

Details of Chorostecki’s character are being kept under wraps, as the setting for the new season is yet to be revealed.

Chucky revolves around the red-haired, freckled-faced doll possessed by the soul of notorious serial killer, Charles Lee Ray, who was at the center of the Child’s Play film series.

In the series, after a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town’s hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies — and allies — from Chucky’s past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll’s untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.

Chucky, which comes after the seventh film in the franchise, Cult of Chucky, stars the voice of Brad Dourif, alongside Fiona Dourif, Alex Vincent, Christine Elise McCarthy and Jennifer Tilly returning from previous films, along with Zackary Arthur, Teo Briones, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Bjorgvin Arnarson, Lex Doig and Devon Sawa.

Mancini and Antosca exec produce alongside David Kirschner Alex Hedlund and Harley Peyton. UCP produces.

Chorostecki recently recurred on Reacher, and was seen in a key supporting role in Guillermo Del Toro’s Oscar nominated Nightmare Alley. Her previous series regular credits include Camelot and X Company, and she has recurred on The Expanse, Condor, Designated Survivor, Hannibal and Copper. Chorostecki is repped by GGA, GVA Talent Agency and Insight.