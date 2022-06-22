Christian Bale Reveals Kate Bush’s Music Scene Was Cut From ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’

British singer Kate Bush’a music almost became a part of the MCU.

Christian Bale who plays Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder told Total Film that director Taika Waititi planned a dance scene inspired by Bush’s music, but that was axed.

“Taika and I wanted to do a whole dance, which we didn’t get to do, but we had all this sort of Kate Bush stuff that we worked at,” said Bale. He continues, “ I think he just realised he was never going to be allowed to put that in the final film. I would say that the most common thing I was staring at [while preparing for the role] was the Aphex Twin video of ‘Come to Daddy’. But I don’t even know if that will be in the final film.”

Her song “Running Up That Hill”, from her “Hounds of Love” album saw a resurgence after being featured in the fourth season of Netflix’s Stranger Things, and topped the UK charts.

On her personal blog, Bush thanked Stranger Things show runners Matt and Ross Duffer for using the song and giving it new life among Gen Z.

“I salute the Duffer Brothers for their courage – taking this new series into a much more adult and darker place. I want to thank them so much for bringing the song into so many people’s lives,” the singer said. “By featuring Running Up That Hill in such a positive light – as a talisman for Max (one of the main female characters played by actress Sadie Sink) – the song has been brought into the emotional arena of her story. Fear, conflict and the power of love are all around her and her friends.”