Christian Bale Is Open To Reprising His Role As Batman Only If Director Christopher Nolan Is Involved

Christian Bale wouldn’t mind taking on the role of Batman, again.

The actor told Screenrant that he would slip on the Batsuit again but on one condition: Christopher Nolan returns as director. Bale starred in Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy from 2005 to 2012 and played the superhero in Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, and The Dark Knight Rises.

“In my mind, it would be something if Chris Nolan ever said to himself, ‘You know what, I’ve got another story to tell.’ And if he wished to tell that story with me, I’d be in.”

However, the actor also mentioned that he and Nolan spoke about the trajectory of the Batman films before filming even started. The plan had always been to create a certain amount of movies in this universe. “We said, ‘Hey, look. Let’s make three films, if we’re lucky enough to get to do that. And then let’s walk away. Let’s not linger too long.’ “

Bale is set to play Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love And Thunder, the fourth installment of the Thor franchise that is being directed by Taika Waititi. Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson return to their roles in the pic, which is scheduled to open in theaters July 8, 2022.

