Christi Paul Exiting As CNN’s ‘New Day Weekend’ Anchor, Heading To Ohio

She said she told former former CNN President Jeff Zucker she was going to leave back in January.
"I am part of the Great Resignation." Here is @NewDay Weekend co-anchor @Christi_Paul's announcement about giving up the early morning grind and moving home to Ohio pic.twitter.com/gVF2vbOyY5
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 26, 2022
Friends – I'm overwhelmed by your goodness! Thank you to @amandacarpenter @brianstelter @MarkHertling @CedricLeighton & ALL of you who let me invade your morning space the last 9 yrs & for the very generous words you're sending! I genuinely appreciate each one of you! xoxo https://t.co/4esi9yZTeL
— Christi Paul (@Christi_Paul) June 26, 2022
