You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Julie Andrews Makes Surprising Admission About Co-Stars Of Netflix Hit ‘Bridgerton’

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

‘Happening’ Director Audrey Diwan On Roe V Wade Decision: Guest Column
Read the full story

Christi Paul Exiting As CNN’s ‘New Day Weekend’ Anchor, Heading To Ohio

CNN
Longtime CNN weekend anchor Christi Paul today announced on air that she’s leaving the news network.
After almost 20 years with CNN and HLN, New Day Weekend anchor Paul tearfully bid farewell, revealing that she was doing her last show and was part of the so-called “Great Resignation,” a movement wherein people abandon steady employment for other opportunities. She said she was moving back to her home in Ohio.
A tearful Paul said, said she made the decision in January, claiming her early schedule kept her away from her family. “At some point, my husband and I looked at each other and said, ‘We need to get back home,’” Paul said to her co-host, Boris Sanchez. She added, “I was tired of being tired.”
Paul said she would join a news station in Ohio, but did not name where her new home will be.

She said she told former former CNN President Jeff Zucker she was going to leave back in January.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad