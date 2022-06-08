‘Chrisley Knows Best’: Second Half Of Season 9 To Air As Planned Following Couple’s Convictions

USA Network will air the second half of Season 9 of Chrisley Knows Best as planned, following the convictions Tuesday of its stars Todd and Julie Chrisley on multiple counts of bank fraud and tax evasion.

Chrisley Knows Best is USA’s most-watched current original series. Sources close to the project told Deadline the remaining episodes of Season 9 were filmed before the couple’s trial. It was announced in May that the new episodes of Season 9 would air beginning Thursday, June 23, and that has not changed following the convictions.

It’s unclear whether USA plans to film new episodes for the recently ordered tenth season following the verdict.

Federal prosecutors in Atlanta charged Todd and Julie Chrisley with conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud. Julie Chrisley was further charged with wire fraud and obstruction of justice.

They are alleged to have defrauded local banks out of at least $30 million in loans. Prosecuting attorney Annalise Peters said the couple also actively hid millions they made from Chrisley Knows Best.

Sentencing is set for October 6. They face up to 30 years in prison.

The Chrisleys were released on bond, but the judge stipulated in a court document obtained by Deadline that they must participate in a location monitoring program and home detention.