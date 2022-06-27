‘The Most Dangerous Game’: First Trailer For Thriller Remake Starring Chris “CT” Tamburello, Bruce Dern, Tom Berenger

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s your first trailer for thriller The Most Dangerous Game, a remake of the 1930s classic.
Starring are Tom Berenger (Platoon), Chris “CT” Tamburello (MTV’s The Challenge), two-time Oscar nominee Bruce Dern (Nebraska), Judd Nelson (The Breakfast Club) and Caspar Van Dien (Starship Troopers).
North America home entertainment firm Mill Creek Entertainment is co-producer, marking their first co-pro on a scripted feature, and will release stateside in early August. The Koenig Pictures production was made in association with Charach Productions.
The original “man hunting man” story gets a twist as father and son are washed ashore after their steamership explodes. The men find refuge on a mysterious island where their nefarious host, Baron Von Wolf, reveals to them that the island is his game preserve where human beings serve as the ultimate hunt. Berenger plays a man who has been hiding on the island but whose sanity is on the verge of collapse.
