‘Charmed’ Fans Voice Their Social Media Outrage Over Rebooted Series Finale Surprise

It looks like fans of The CW’s Charmed were anything but…er, charmed by the series finale.

The reboot ended its four-season run on The CW Friday with a final scene that’s angered some fans of the original series. They took to Twitter to vent, a time-honored way to seek mob justice and vindication.

SPOILER ALERT: DO NOT READ FURTHER IF YOU HAVEN’T SEEN THE SERIES FINALE

In Friday’s show, the current cast of Charmed — Mel, Maggie, and Kaela — discovered a mysterious door emblazoned with their signature triquetra, TVLine reports. So naturally, they have to find out what’s on the other side. What they found is Halliwell Manor, the home where Prue, Piper, Phoebe and Paige stirred things up in the original Charmed. If the producers wanted to delight, they instead ignited a tweetstorm of protests.

“What they should have done was continue the series with Wyatt and his siblings including the childed of the Charmed ones,” said poster DLS. “That was the reboot I wanted.”

Said poster Patas Arraba, “You cannot recreate the magic of Charmed… same way they couldn’t recreate it with The Craft reboot.”

The final word was left to sarastivers515: “Can’t stand the reboot Charmed, I’m a fan of the OG Charmed!! I can’t believe the put the Manor in the reboot! Does not belong there!!”