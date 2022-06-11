‘Charmed’ Enters Multiverse In Series Finale With Nod To Original Series

SPOILER ALERT: The story includes a detail about the series finale of Charmed:

It’s goodbye to all that for Charmed, which ended its four-season run on The CW tonight with a final scene that’s sure to stir longtime fans of the original series and its reboot.

The current cast of Charmed — Mel, Maggie, and Kaela — discovered a mysterious door emblazoned with their signature triquetra, TVLine reports. So naturally, they have to find out what’s on the other side. What they find is Halliwell Manor. the home where Prue, Piper, Phoebe and Paige stirred things up in the original Charmed.

“We wanted to eventually tie these universes together,” executive producer Joey Falco told TVLine of the series, whose Season 4 finale had been conceived before the CW made a decision last month to cancel it.

Exec producer Jeffrey Lieber told the publication that they writers drew inspiration from the Spider-Man franchise’s multiverse. “We were looking to start next season with the universes knit together, and then we would have seen [which cast members were] around and amenable,” he said, revealing that the plan was to have cast members from the original series appear on the reboot next season. .