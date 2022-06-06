Cavalry Audio Premieres Art Dealer Gold Mystery Podcast ‘X Marks The Spot: The Legend of Forrest Fenn’

EXCLUSIVE: Cavalry Audio, the podcast division of Cavalry Media, is premiering today its new limited series podcast, X Marks the Spot: The Legend of Forrest Fenn.

The show is comprised of 9 episodes and follows Forrest Fenn, a New Mexico art dealer who, in 2010, reportedly buried $2 million in gold somewhere in the Rocky Mountains with clues to its location hidden in the text of a six-stanza poem. Two years after Fenn’s passing and the subsequent discovery of the treasure’s location, the story continues to be discussed and dissected by those obsessed with it. The hunt enticed masses of searchers from around the globe, cost five unfortunate souls their lives, and spawned at least three lawsuits in the wake of the treasure’s discovery. The series contains never-before-heard interviews from people who were close with Fenn, treasure hunters who spent years in the chase, and even a few who claim to know where the treasure chest was buried.

X Marks the Spot: The Legend of Forrest Fenn is written and narrated by Branden Morgan, who was behind last year’s true crime podcast The Devil Within. The podcast is produced by Morgan along with Jason Seagraves, and is executive produced by Dana Brunetti and Keegan Rosenberger.

“The fact that someone hid millions of dollars in gold in the Rockies for anyone to find is intriguing in and of itself, but we discovered that the people who went looking for it, and their stories, are even more intriguing,” said Branden Morgan, writer and narrator the podcast. “While learning about Forrest Fenn and following his clues to the treasure are what drive this incredible story forward, it’s the drama that unfolded after it was discovered, and continues to this day, that makes this podcast a must listen.”

Today the first two episodes of X Marks the Sport are available to listen with subsequent episodes released weekly by Cavalry Audio on all major podcast platforms.