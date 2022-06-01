Catherine Deneuve To Receive Venice Film Festival Golden Lion For Lifetime Achievement

Iconic French actress Catherine Deneuve will be presented with the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the 79th Venice Film Festival which runs August 31–September 10 on the Lido.

The Oscar nominee for 1992’s Indochine said today, “It is a joy to receive this prestigious award at the Venice Festival, which I love and have known for a long time, since Belle de Jour by Luis Buñuel received the Golden Lion in its day. It is also an honor to be chosen for this tribute at the film festival that has accompanied me so often for so many movies. Thank you, best regards.”

Belle de Jour won the Golden Lion in 1967 while Deneuve took the 1998 Best Actress Volpi Cup for her performance in Nicole Garcia’s Place Vendôme.

Commenting on Deneuve, Venice Fest chief Alberto Barbera said, “An impressive number of movies, most of which are major international successes. An equally remarkable number of awards she has received at the world’s most important festivals, plus an Oscar nomination for best actress in a leading role, a rare privilege for an artist who is not American. A succession of artistic partnerships with some of Europe’s top directors and actors: Roger Vadim, Jacques Demy, Luis Buñuel, François Truffaut, Roman Polanski, Marco Ferreri, Marcello Mastroianni, and Gérard Depardieu.

“An indisputable talent at the service of a gift for acting, plus a sophisticated and rare beauty, attributes which have helped make her the very symbol of French cinema, a timeless diva and a true icon of the silver screen. From one of the key figures of the Nouvelle Vague and a privileged example of a concept of style that is associated with French fashion, Catherine Deneuve has come to embody the essence of the universally recognized diva, taking her place as one of the greatest actresses in film history.”