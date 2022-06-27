Carol Burnett To Guest Star On ‘Better Call Saul’ Final Season

Comedy legend Carol Burnett is set to guest star on the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul.

She’ll portray a character named Marion, but the storyline has not been revealed. The final episodes will conclude the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of my favorite show,” said Burnett.

As prevously announced, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, will appear reprising their Breaking Bad roles of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, respectively, as the show comes to an end.

Better Call Saul stars Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, Tony Dalton and Giancarlo Esposito and is executive produced by Peter Gould, Vince Gilligan, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Thomas Schnauz, Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Diane Mercer, and Michael Morris.

The series, produced by Sony Pictures Television, returns for its final six episodes beginning Monday, Monday, July 11 at 9 pM on AMC and AMC+ with the series finale on August 15.

Six-time Emmy winner Burnett is best known for her groundbreaking comedy-variety series The Carol Brunett Show which ran for 11 seasons from 1967 to 1978. She is also famously known for her portrayal of Agatha Hannigan in the 1982 film Annie.

Her most recent credits include appearances in the Mad About You revival and a voice role in Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? on the small screen. In film, she voiced the character Chairol Burnett in Toy Story 4, and appeared in 2020’s All Together Now.