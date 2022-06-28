Cara Santana Joins Annette Haywood-Carter’s Indie ‘Daughter Of The Bride’; Asif Akbar’s Spy Thriller ‘MR-9’ Adds James Moses Black

EXCLUSIVE: Cara Santana (Vida) has signed on to star alongside Marcia Gay Harden, Halston Sage, Andrew Richardson and Aidan Quinn in Annette Haywood-Carter’s indie comedy Daughter of the Bride (w/t) for MarVista Entertainment and Particular Crowd.

The film currently in production centers on Diane (Harden) and Kate (Sage) — mother and daughter and inseparable friends, whose lives are turned upside down when mom announces her engagement to a mystery man (Quinn) that she’s been dating for only a few weeks. In a series of comical events, Kate must come to terms with letting her mother be happy with someone else while she navigates her own love life and career aspirations. Kate subconsciously tries to sabotage the wedding plans, despite officiating the ceremony, and unexpectedly meets a mystery man (Richardson) of her own that seems too good to be true.

Karen Bloch Morse wrote the script. The film is being co-produced by MarVista and Particular Crowd, with MarVista’s Larry Grimaldi, Hannah Pillemer and Fernando Szew and Particular Crowd’s Mariana Sanjurjo, Peter Bevan and Tomás Yankelevich exec producing. Summer Crockett Moore, Tony Glazer, Julie Yorn, and Patrick Walmsley are serving as producers.

Santana has appeared on Starz’s drama series Vida, and on the Netflix comedy series Santa Clarita Diet, opposite Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant. She was also seen starring in Jimmy Tatro’s series The Real Bros of Simi Valley for Facebook Watch, prior to that appearing in Malcolm Goodwin’s Be the Light and WGN’s Salem.

Santana is represented by WME, Silver Lining Entertainment and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.

***

James Moses Black Courtesy of John Gembitsky

EXCLUSIVE: James Moses Black (Renfield) will star alongside Frank Grillo, Michael Jai White, ABM Sumon, Matt Passmore, Remy Grillo and more in the spy thriller MR-9 from director Asif Akbar.

The film is based on the popular Masud Rana novels penned by the late Qazi Anwar Hussain—adapting the first novel in the series, titled Masud Rana: Dhonghsho Pahar (Demolition Hill). Details as to its plot have been kept under wraps, but we hear that Grillo will play the nemesis of Rana (Sumon), the secret agent who goes by the code-name MR-9. Black will portray the U.S. Secretary of State, with Sakshi Pradhan, Niko Foster, Omi Vaidya, Oleg Prudius, Jackie Siegel, Anisur Rahman Milon and Shahidul Alam Sachchu rounding out the cast.

Akbar, Abdul Aziz and Nazim Ud Daula adapted the script. The film is being produced by Al Bravo, Hemdee Kiwanuka, Colin Bates, Akbar, Philip Tan and Aziz, with Niko Foster, Peter Nguyen and Phillip B. Goldfine serving as EPs. The production companies involved are Jaaz Multimedia, Al Bravo Films and MR-9 Films.

Black most recently found supporting roles in Vertical Entertainment’s Lansky starring Harvey Keitel, Screen Gems’ Black and Blue starring Naomie Harris and Grillo, and STX Entertainment’s Queenpins starring Kristen Bell and Vince Vaughn. He recently wrapped a role in the indie feature Blackline: The Beirut Contract, and will also soon be seen in Universal’s monster movie Renfield from director Chris McKay.

Black is repped by Zero Gravity Management and LTA.