Cannes Directors’ Fortnight Appoints New Delegate General  

Cannes Directors’ Fortnight has appointed former arthouse sales agent Julien Rejl as its new delegate general and tweaked its French name in a move to usher in a new era of inclusivity for the 60-year-old parallel sidebar.

He replaces outgoing Directors’ Fortnight Paolo Moretti who took up the role in September 2018, succeeding Edouard Waintrop who oversaw the section from 2012-2018.

France’s Directors’ Guild, or Société des Réalisateurs de Films (SRF), the body which oversees the sidebar, said his appointment had been voted on during a general assembly on June 25.

It added that the organisation had also voted to change its French name to La Quinzaine des Cinéastes, from La Quinzaine des Réalisateurs.

“During its general assembly, the SRF voted on a new name in its desire to be more inclusive and focused in a decisive and resolute manner on cinema and cineastes,” the body said in a statement.

“Under this fresh impetus, the SRF is particularly delighted to welcome its new delegate general Julien Rejl,” it continued. “His absolute passion, which is communicative, constructive and pluralist is what arthouse filmmakers will need in the years to come.”

More to follow…