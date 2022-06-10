Canal Plus Acquires French Rights To ‘Reinventing Mirazur’ Ahead Of North American Premiere

EXCLUSIVE: Canal+Docs has acquired French rights to Reinventing Mirazur, the feature documentary that explores the life of renowned Argentinian chef Mauro Colagreco and the dramatic transformation of his high-end restaurant Mirazur in Menton, France.

The deal, which is for TV and SVOD, comes before the film’s June 13 North American premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival. Rainmaker Content is handling worldwide sales. The film debuted at last year’s San Sebastian Film Festival.

Reinventing Mirazur takes a deep dive into the life of Colagreco, who finds himself changing everything about his flagship restaurant after the COVID-19 pandemic halted his worldwide rise to prominence. The chef’s cuisine, rooted in both the traditions of French gastronomy and deep connection to the natural world, has garnered him worldwide acclaim.

The film began production in 2019 soon after Colagreco and his team won ”World’s Best Restaurant”, from ’50 Best’s’ panel of 1,080 chefs, journalists, and culinary experts.

The doc is directed by Vérane Frédiani and Franck Ribière (Steak Revolution) and is produced by Vérane Frédiani, Franck Ribière, Mauro Colagreco, Thomas Augsberger, Schuyler Ransohoff, and Wes Fleuchaus. Executive producers are Yuji Shimoyama, and Quentin Ransohoff.

“After discovering him in our series Planete Chefs, we are delighted to continue following Mauro Colagreco and his beautiful restaurant Mirazur. Like Mauro’s cuisine, with Reinventing Mirazur we experience simple and authentic emotions,” said Olivier Agogué, Programming Director, Canal+Docs.