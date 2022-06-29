Cameron Diaz To “Un-Retire” Via Netflix Action-Comedy ‘Back In Action’ With Jamie Foxx

Cameron Diaz (Charlie’s Angels) is coming out of retirement for a Netflix film titled Back in Action, in which she’ll star opposite Jamie Foxx (Day Shift).

The storyline for the action-comedy is being kept under wraps. But Seth Gordon (Horrible Bosses) is directing from his and Brendan O’Brien’s (Neighbors) script. Beau Bauman (Central Intelligence) is producing for Good One Productions alongside Gordon for Exhibit A, with Foxx, Datari Turner, O’Brien and Mark McNair exec producing.

Foxx teased the new project this morning on Twitter via an audio clip of a phone conversation with Diaz, who confesses that she’s “so excited” yet “anxious” about getting back into acting. Says Diaz, “I don’t know how to do this, you know?”

Subsequently brought onto the line to offer her “a few tips on how to un-retire” is Tom Brady—the NFL icon Foxx refers to as “the G.O.A.T,” who announced his retirement after 22 seasons in February, backtracking on that decision a little over a month later.

“Cameron I hope you aren’t mad I recorded this, but no turning back now. Had to call in the GOAT to bring back another GOAT,” Foxx captioned the post. “@CameronDiaz and I are BACK IN ACTION – our new movie with @NetflixFilm. Production starting later this year!!”

Diaz officially confirmed her retirement from acting in 2018, having last appeared on the feature side in Will Gluck’s adaptation of the musical Annie for Sony. The beloved four-time Golden Globe nominee is best known for her turns in such films as Bad Teacher, Knight and Day, the Shrek and Charlie’s Angels franchises, My Sister’s Keeper, What Happens in Vegas, The Holiday, Gangs of New York, Vanilla Sky, Any Given Sunday, Being John Malkovich and There’s Something About Mary, among many others. Whether she’ll be back to acting consistently on the heels of Back in Action is not yet clear.

Despite Brady’s involvement in Foxx’s Twitter announcement, he’s not officially a part of Back in Action. Listen to the clip below.

