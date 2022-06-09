‘Call Me Kat’: Jim Patterson & Maria Ferrari Take Over As Showrunners

EXCLUSIVE: Call Me Kat is changing showrunners again.

Jim Patterson and Maria Ferrari will take over the top spot of the Mayim Bialik comedy for Fox in its third season. They are replacing season 2 showrunner Alissa Neubauer, who decided not to return. She replaced Darlene Hunt, who was showrunner in the comedy’s first season.

Patterson, a veteran of Chuck Lorre shows at Warner Bros TV, joined Call Me Kat in season 2 as a consulting producer. Ferrari came available to co-run the sitcom after CBS canceled United States of Al, which she co-created with David Goetsch.

Ferrari also worked with Bialik on The Big Bang Theory.

On June 6, Fox announced its fall schedule which includes airing Call Me Kat on Thursdays beginning Sept. 29. It will air at 9:30 p.m. ET, behind Hell’s Kitchen and Welcome to Flatch.

Exec produced by Bialik and her Big Bang Theory partner Jim Parsons, the series is an adaptation of long-running hit BBC sitcom Miranda. Bialik stars as a woman who struggles every day against society and her mother to prove she can live a happy and fulfilling life, despite still being single at 39 — which is why she recently spent her entire savings to open a cat café in Louisville, KY.

Call Me Kat is produced by Parsons’ That’s Wonderful Productions, Bialik’s Sad Clown Productions and BBC Studios Los Angeles Prods. in association with Warner Bros Television and Fox Entertainment. That’s Wonderful Productions’ Todd Spiewak, BBC Studios’ Angie Stephenson and Miranda Hart, star of the original British show, exec produce alongside Bialik and Parsons.