‘Squid Game’ Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk Along With Producing Partner Kim Ji-yeon Sign With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: After being courted by every major agency in town, Squid Game writer, director and executive producer Hwang Dong-hyuk, along with his producing partner Kim Ji-yeon, also an executive producer on the mega hit Netflix series, have signed with CAA.

Squid Game, which debuted in September 2021, became the most-watched series launch in Netflix history, amassing more than 1.65 billion hours viewed in its first 28 days of release. At its peak, it sat atop the streamer’s most-watched list in 94 countries.

Netflix recently confirmed that Squid Game will return for a second season with Hwang at the helm. In addition to developing the second season of Squid Game, Hwang and Ji-yeon are focused on their next Korean-language film, K.O. Club (also known as Killing Oldmen Club), based on an original idea.  They are also working together to bring upcoming Korean-language projects to the U.S.

Hwang and Ji-yeon are also repped by attorneys Kevin Yorn, Gregg Gellman, and Jared Levine at Yorn, Levine, Barnes, Krintzman, Rubenstein, Kohner, Endlich & Gellman.

 

 

