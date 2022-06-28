CAA Amplify: The Importance Of Tackling Diversity Beyond The Surface

The CAA Amplify summit took a dive into the complex conversation of diversity and inclusion in Hollywood with a focus beyond the surface.

Anthony Ramos, Lauren Ridloff, and Storm Reid were among the creatives from underserved communities who spoke openly about the experiences that led them to where they are today and the challenges they faced that pushes them to keep going.

Lauren Ridloff CAA

Lauren Ridloff portrayed speedster Makkari in Marvel’s Eternals, a deaf superhero whose disability gave her a super advantage over her colleagues.

“Makkari’s superpower is that she can create sonic booms, and because of her deafness, these sonic booms affect other people but not her,” she said. “I remember shooting one day on set and we were talking about safety during the on-set explosions and the importance of using protection for our delicate eardrums. So when a PA handed out plugs, I declined. He wondered if I was sure and I said, “I don’t have delicate eardrums. I’m sure.’ I definitely felt the impact of the explosion but I didn’t experience any hearing loss or impairment. I was still deaf. That’s my superpower.”

She went on to explain the concept of “deaf gain,” a term that “flips the narrative of hearing loss.” Ridloff recalled telling Eternals director Chloe Zhao about what it means.

“It was the first time she heard of this concept and she encouraged me to tell her more. She was floored and she said she loved it,” Ridloff recalled. “That made me realize that had she known about this in pre-production of the movie this concept could’ve played a bigger role in the development of my character. There wasn’t a deaf writer involved in that process. There’s only so much that I can do as an actor. We really need more deaf writers in those rooms. We need more deaf people involved in story development. That’s when true representation happens.”

L to R: Tracy Brennan, Ava DuVernay, Nina Shaw, and Storm Reid CAA

She went on to celebrate the notoriety deaf actors have received of late, thanks to films like Eternals and Coda. As “amazing” as it has been to celebrate the largely deaf cast, she says there were no deaf writers involved in the creative process.

“The world needs to see there’s so much more to being deaf,” Ridloff explained. “My dream is to portray and introduce the world to a deaf woman who happens to be Black and Mexican, like myself.”

Ridloff will have the opportunity to do just that as the lead and executive producer of an as-yet-untitled romantic drama series in development at Starz in collaboration with Ava DuVernay and Joshua Jackson.

An often misunderstood concept in the conversation of diversity is the weight of responsibility shouldered by creatives of color to equally represent everyone in their respective communities. It’s important to understand ethnic, sexual, or disabled identities are not monoliths.

For example, Grace is Dominican American and Afro Latina. The fact that she’s a lighter-complected person of color means her life experiences are different of a darker-complected Latina. Her lighter skin affords her different privileges in life differently than those of darker complexions. Casting Grace as an Afro Latina in a role doesn’t mean she represents the Afro Latina community as a whole. She instead represents one part of that experience. All of which are important for casting directors, writers, and producers to understand in a similar way to Ridloff’s points about the deaf community.

“Yes, it feels like a responsibility but I try to view this as an opportunity to do the best job and also to be the person you wish to see,” Grace, who credits Zoe Saldana as an early inspiration, shared. “You can really just be yourself and know that’s enough for you so you can go to bed with a clear conscience knowing you did your best. It’s also a beautiful opportunity to use your platform to share with others and hopefully inspire someone else to feel like they can do this, too.”

Jeymes Samuel CAA

Filmmaker and singer-songwriter Jeymes Samuels recalled being offered $5 million by a producer to make his western film The Harder They Fall—a lowball for the project he had in mind—which would require him to make a much smaller feature.

He passed on that deal and held out for what he deserved. The Harder They Fall was released by Netflix in 2021 with a reported budget of $90 million. It stars Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Regina King, Zazie Beats, Delroy Lindo, and Lakeith Stanfield, among others.

“When the trailer dropped, this producer reached out and went on and on about how I’m the personification of blah blah blah,” he recalled of the producer who didn’t believe in his vision. “Stop telling us what we can and can’t do.”

“I’ll wrap up by saying this: everyone in this room is a storyteller. My advice to you is to obey your crazy. That will take us all to the glory. Every single person that inspired you was nuts. Remember, we are gods and there’s nothing we can’t do. As soon as someone tells you something cannot be done, do it. The movies we make and the stories we tell are for the public, right? But the making of those projects is for us and only us. That experience is yours and no one can take it away from you,” he concluded.

The summit provided a safe space for many conversations – some considered taboo or controversial, but the message was clear: though diversity and inclusion still remain our goals, the most important focus should be to normalize the way underserved communities are portrayed on-screen. Ensuring diverse representation both on-screen and behind it, as Ridloff described, requires going beyond the surface.