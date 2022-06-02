Larissa FastHorse’s ‘The Thanksgiving Play’ Set For Broadway 2023 With ‘Hadestown’ Director Rachel Chavkin

The Thanksgiving Play, which had its Off Broadway world premiere in 2018 and has become one of the top 10 produced plays, will make its Broadway debut in spring 2023 in a staging by Tony-winning Hadestown director Rachel Chavkin.

The Second Stage Theater production, set for the Hayes Theater, will make FastHorse the first female Native American playwright ever produced on Broadway.

“Larissa FastHorse’s unique voice deserves to be heard on the Broadway stage and I’m very excited for her biting satire, The Thanksgiving Play, to have the larger audience it deserves,” said Second Stage President and Artistic Director Carole Rothman.

Described as a satirical comedy, The Thanksgiving Play follows a troupe of well-meaning theater artists who “dream of creating something revolutionary: a culturally sensitive, totally inoffensive Thanksgiving school pageant that finally gives a voice to Native Americans. Finding said Native Americans… isn’t so simple. And that’s when things start to get absurd. Sending up a whole feast of social issues, this bitingly funny play roasts everything right, wrong, and woke in America.”

Second Stage also announced today that Bess Wohl’s play Camp Siegfried, directed by David Cromer, will be presented Off Broadway at the company’s Tony Kiser Theater. The play is set in a picturesque campground on Long Island, where two teenagers “find themselves on a collision course with youthful passion and unbridled extremism. Are they falling in love or falling for something more sinister? Set on the cusp of World War II, this boy-meets-girl-meets-cautionary tale about the seductive nature of fascism reveals a shocking part of America’s past and reminds us how easily darkness can sneak up on us.”

The Thanksgiving Play and Camp Siegfried join the previously announced Second Stage production of Stephen Adly Guirgis’ Pulitzer Prize-winner Between Riverside and Crazy, directed by Austin Pendleton, which will run at the Hayes Theater this fall. Additional programming for the season is to be announced.