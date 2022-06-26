Final Curtains: Broadway Shows About To Close – A Photo Gallery

With the end nearing for some of Broadway’s limited engagements and the annual post-Tony Awards ax-fallings, the roster of summertime departures is heating up along with the temperatures. From the planned end-dates of American Buffalo and Plaza Suite to unexpected closing announcements for Company and Dear Evan Hansen, options for Broadway ticketbuyers will thin out before the fall brings its new bounty.

Deadline has compiled this list of Broadway productions that will be exiting their theaters this summer and early fall. The first batch arrives July 10, with the end of limited engagements for American Buffalo, Macbeth and Plaza Suite. Later in the month comes the final curtain for The Minutes and Company, with POTUS and Tina leaving in August. September will see the departures of two long-running musicals, Dear Evan Hansen and Come From Away.

Keep checking back as more shows are added.