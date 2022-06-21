Broadway To Go “Mask Optional” In July

Broadway will adopt a “mask optional” policy for audiences in July, the Broadway League announced today.

Audience members will be encouraged, but not mandated, to wear masks in theaters.

Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League said: “Millions of people enjoyed the unique magic of Broadway by watching the 75th Tony Award Ceremony recently. Millions more have experienced Broadway live in theatres in New York City and throughout the U.S. since we reopened last fall. We’re thrilled to welcome even more of our passionate fans back to Broadway in the exciting 22-23 season that has just begun.”

Audience masking protocols for August and beyond will be evaluated on a monthly basis. An update will be announced in mid-July, the League said.

The news comes a week following the Tony Awards ceremony at which audiences in orchestra seats at Radio City Music Hall were not required to mask up.

In May, the League, which represents theater owners and producers, announced that audiences would be required to wear masks at least through June. Most of Broadway’s 41 venues discontinued vaccine mandates in May.

The new mask policy comes even as several high-profile Broadway performers have had to miss performances due to testing positive for Covid, among them Hugh Jackman of The Music Man, Beanie Feldstein of Funny Girl and Patti LuPone of Company.

