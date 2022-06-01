Broadway Box Office Of $33M Holds Steady During First Week Of New Season

UPDATE, with revised figures for Birthday Candles, Mrs. Doubtfire Broadway box office held steady last week, the first week of the new 2022-23 season, with the 35 productions grossing a total of $33,347,304, with attendance at 257,210. Both figures for the week ending May 29 indicate a less-than-1% change from the previous week.

Overall, the productions played to about 83% of capacity, pretty much in keeping with recent trends. Average ticket price was $129.94.

Three shows played their final performances: Birthday Candles starring Debra Messing took in $328,372, a boost of $57,735 over the previous week, with attendance at 81% of capacity during the last week of its limited engagement. Mrs. Doubtfire, which resumed performances in April following a winterlong Covid-prompted hiatus, closed out its shortened engagement with a $725,700, a $215,725 jump, and attendance at 95% of capacity.

The Skin of Our Teeth, Lincoln Center Theater’s revival of the Thornton Wilder classic, played all eight of its scheduled performance after being hit with Covid the previous week. The production grossed $289,682 in the final week of its engagement, with about 66% of seats filled.

Billy Crystal, ‘Mr. Saturday Night’ Matthew Murphy

Two productions had to cancel some performances due to Covid last week, including Disney’s Aladdin, which lost three performances (grossing $841,177 for five performances, playing to 97% capacity), while Mr. Saturday Night canceled both Saturday performances on May 28 after star Billy Crystal tested positive for the coronavirus. The musical took in $396,540 for four performances, playing to 63% of capacity. (Mr. Saturday Night began a previously scheduled hiatus on May 29, returning June 7.)

Playing to full capacity were Hadestown (marking the exit of original cast member André De Shields) and The Music Man. Plaza Suite fell just one seat shy of sell-out. Coming close, with at least 90% of seats filled, were A Strange Loop, Aladdin, Chicago, Funny Girl, Hamilton, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Macbeth, MJ, Moulin Rouge!, Mrs. Doubtfire, Six, Take Me Out, The Book of Mormon, The Lion King and Wicked.

The 35 productions reporting figures on Broadway last week were Aladdin; American Buffalo; Beetlejuice; Birthday Candles; The Book of Mormon; Chicago; Come From Away; Company; Dear Evan Hansen; for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf; Funny Girl; Girl From The North Country; Hadestown; Hamilton; Hangmen; Harry Potter and the Cursed Child; How I Learned To Drive; The Lion King; MJ; The Minutes; Moulin Rouge!; Mr. Saturday Night; Mrs. Doubtfire; The Music Man; Paradise Square; The Phantom of the Opera; Plaza Suite; POTUS; Six; The Skin of Our Teeth; A Strange Loop; Take Me Out; Tina; and Wicked.

All figures courtesy of the Broadway League.