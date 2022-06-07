Broadway Box Office Slips 11% To $29.5M In Pre-Tony Early Summer Doldrums

Broadway took a pre-Tony Awards early-summer dip at the box office last week, slipping 11% from the previous week to gross a total $29,555,352 for 31 productions. Attendance was off about 10% to 230,894.

While most of the shows reported drops, the overall figure also reflects four fewer productions than the previous week’s roster, with Birthday Candles, Mrs. Doubtfire and The Skin of Our Teeth having closed and Mr. Saturday Night, starring Billy Crystal, on a planned hiatus for the week.

Overall, attendance was at about 81% of capacity. Shows that filled more than 90% of their seats were Aladdin, Hadestown, Hamilton, MJ, Chicago, Moulin Rouge!, Plaza Suite, Six, Take Me Out, The Book of Mormon, The Lion King, The Music Man and Wicked. A Strange Loop came close at 89%.

Productions dropping below the 70% capacity mark were Beetlejuice (grossing $1,019,502), Come From Away ($461,760), Company ($582,979), Girl From The North Country ($308,134), The Minutes ($272,498) and Paradise Square ($229,337), among others, with Hangmen ($257,199) and POTUS ($430,900) slipping below the 50% mark. Tina and Dear Evan Hansen, which today announced their closings, were at 54% and 59% of their capacities, grossing $747,931 and $508,455, respectively.

In keeping with the downward trend, Funny Girl was off by $83,588 from the previous week, grossing $1,178,027 with attendance at 88% of capacity (the figures reflect the week before star Beanie Feldstein announced that she tested positive for Covid and would miss an as-yet-undetermined number of performances).

In its final week at the Booth, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf took in $300,666, a boost of $74,360 from the previous week. Attendance was at 70% capacity.

Average ticket price for the 31 shows was $128, in keeping with recent trends. Season-to-date average is about $129.

Season to date, Broadway has grossed $62,902,656, with total attendance of 488,104 at about 82% of capacity.

The 31 productions reporting figures on Broadway last week were Aladdin; American Buffalo; Beetlejuice; The Book of Mormon; Chicago; Come From Away; Company; Dear Evan Hansen; for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf; Funny Girl; Girl From The North Country; Hadestown; Hamilton; Hangmen; Harry Potter and the Cursed Child; How I Learned To Drive; The Lion King; MJ; The Minutes; Moulin Rouge!; Mr. Saturday Night; The Music Man; Paradise Square; The Phantom of the Opera; Plaza Suite; POTUS; Six; A Strange Loop; Take Me Out; Tina; and Wicked.

All figures courtesy of the Broadway League.