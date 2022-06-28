Broadway Box Office Holds Steady At $31M; ‘A Strange Loop’, ‘MJ’ Set House Records

Broadway box office held steady last week, with total grosses of $30,789,627 showing a 4% increase over the previous week even with two fewer shows on the boards. Of particular note, A Strange Loop and MJ have held on to their post-Tony Award strength: Both productions were among the roster’s full houses.

A Strange Loop, which won the Tony for Best Musical, broke the Lyceum Theatre box office house record for a standard 8-performance week, taking $860,496 for the week ending June 26, a $15,183 bump over the stellar previous week.

MJ pocketed $1,681,671, a $20,693 jump and setting a new house record at the Neil Simon Theatre for an eight-performance week.

Other strong performers of the week were Six, playing a seven-performance week due to one non-Covid cancelation and still grossing $1,200,308 (attendance was at 100.3% of capacity), and The Music Man, with Hugh Jackman back from his Covid quarantine and receipts surging by more than $1.4 million to a total $3,234,018.

In all, the 27 productions had a total attendance of 229,166, a tiny 1% drop from the previous week. An average ticket price of $134.36 was about 6% higher than the previous week’s $127.01, keeping total box office steady.

In addition to A Strange Loop, MJ and Six, shows that hit or exceeded the 98% capacity mark were Aladdin, Hadestown, Hamilton, Moulin Rouge!, Plaza Suite, The Book of Mormon, The Lion King, The Music Man and Wicked. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child came close at 96%.

In the 80%-90% capacity range were Beetlejuice, Come From Away (missing one performance due to Covid), Company, Dear Evan Hansen, Funny Girl and Macbeth (for seven performances).

Struggling, with audiences below the 60% of capacity mark, were Paradise Square, dropping by $24,006 to $363,664 and playing to 58% capacity; POTUS ($494,182; 51% of capacity); and The Minutes (dropping to a seven-performance week from the standard eight) filling 59.9% of seats and grossing $251,171.

Season to date, Broadway has grossed $154,804,536, with total attendance of 1,190,281 at about 84% of capacity.

The 27 productions reporting figures on Broadway last week were Aladdin, American Buffalo, Beetlejuice, The Book of Mormon, Chicago, Come From Away, Company, Dear Evan Hansen, Funny Girl, Hadestown, Hamilton, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, The Lion King, Macbeth, MJ, The Minutes, Moulin Rouge!, Mr. Saturday Night, The Music Man, Paradise Square, The Phantom of the Opera, Plaza Suite, POTUS, Six, A Strange Loop, Tina and Wicked.

All figures courtesy of the Broadway League.