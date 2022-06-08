‘Bridgerton’ Spinoff About Queen Charlotte Adds Katie Brayben & Keir Charles

EXCLUSIVE: The Bridgerton spinoff about the origins of Queen Charlotte is expanding its kingdom. Deadline has learned that British actors Katie Brayben and Keir Charles will play recurring characters Vivian Ledger and Lord Ledger, respectively.

The Netflix limited series will center on the rise of young Queen Charlotte, a reimagined character that was added to the Bridgerton series and played by Golda Rosheuvel. The spinoff will also tell the stories of young Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury.

Queen Charlotte was not in Julia Quinn’s novels that inspired the Netflix series from Shonda Rhimes. The character quickly became a fan favorite.

Rhimes will write the spinoff and serve as executive producer alongside Betsy Beers and Tom Verica.

“Many viewers had never known the story of Queen Charlotte before Bridgerton brought her to the world, and I’m thrilled this new series will further expand her story and the world of Bridgerton,” Netflix head of global TV Bela Bajaria said last summer when the project was first announced. “Shonda and her team are thoughtfully building out the Bridgerton universe so they can keep delivering for the fans with the same quality and style they love. And by planning and prepping all the upcoming seasons now, we also hope to keep up a pace that will keep even the most insatiable viewers totally fulfilled.”

Brayben’s credits include A Serial Killer’s Guide to Life and Doctor Who. Charles appeared in Love Actually and the British series Back to Life.