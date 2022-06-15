It Starts On The Page: Read The Season 2 Premiere Of ‘Bridgerton’ Written By Chris Van Dusen

For Bridgerton, showrunner Chris Van Dusen wanted to bring a fresh, new perspective into the historical fiction genre. The first season, based on Julia Quinn’s first novel The Duke and I, was met with critical acclaim and received 12 Emmy nominations. Season 2 quickly became Netflix’s most watched English-language series, which could make Bridgerton a more daunting competitor in this year’s Emmy race.

The Season 2 premiere episode, “Capital R Rake,” is the latest installment of It Starts on the Page, Deadline’s annual series that highlights the scripts that serve as the creative backbones of the buzzy shows that will define the TV awards season. The scripts in our series are all being submitted for Emmy Awards consideration this year and have been selected by Deadline using criteria that includes critical acclaim, selecting from a wide range of networks and platforms and a mix of established and lesser-known shows.

Adapted for Netflix by Chris van Dusen from Quinn’s novels, and produced by Shondaland, Bridgerton presents itself as a more female-fronted, Regency-set alternative to Downton Abbey. Season 2 is based on the book The Viscount Who Loved Me, which follows the eldest Bridgerton sibling, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey).

“Capital R Rake,” written by Van Dusen and directed by Tricia Brock, begins as Anthony starts to search for a wife but isn’t interested in most of the prospects. Meanwhile, Eloise (Claudia Jessie) nervously prepares for her debut in front of the Queen, which is interrupted by the return of Lady Whistledown (Julie Andrews).

Click below to read the script for “Capital R Rake”: