Brian Cox And Rose Matafeo Unveiled For Packed Edinburgh TV Festival Lineup; GoQuest Drama; Viaplay ‘Live Life’; Love Nature – Global Briefs

Brian Cox And Rose Matafeo Unveiled For Packed Edinburgh TV Festival Lineup

Succession star Brian Cox, Starstruck creator Rose Matafeo and the biggest UK broadcasting bosses will feature at this year’s Edinburgh TV Festival, which unveiled its Alternative MacTaggart speaker. Deaf Strictly Come Dancing and EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis will deliver the annual alternative address, billed as an “uncompromising speech about her experiences as a deaf actress and the stark realities of life as a young person with a disability in this industry.” Her speech comes a year after Help scribe Jack Thorne’s blistering MacTaggart, which blasted the UK TV industry for “utterly and totally” failing disabled people. Elsewhere, Cox will discuss his lauded career in an in-depth interview and Matafeo will be in conversation with the creator of BBC One’s Everything I Know About Love, which debuted last night. Masterclasses will feature stars from Ghosts and Heartstopper and there will be the usual mix of industry panels and commissioner sessions featuring the biggest names from all the major Public Service Broadcasters, Netflix, Sky, Disney, Amazon Prime Video and UKTV. Journalist and Broadcaster Afua Hirsch is chairing this year’s festival, the first for three years to take place in person. “We have the casts of some of TV’s most exciting and loved shows, and of course, the inimitable Brian Cox, as well as sessions discussing urgent industry matters,” said Creative Director Stewart Clarke. More announcements are incoming for the event that takes place from 24 to 26 August, including the main MacTaggart lecturer.

India’s GoQuest Media Acquires Several European Drama Series

Mumbai’s GoQuest Media has snagged distribution rights to a handful of European drama series. The deals comprise Secrets of the Grapevine from Serbian telecommunications and cable TV operator Telekom Srbija, which is billed as an intimate saga based around two winemaking families; telenovela Crazy in Love from Polish broadcaster TVN; Still Waters from Estonian pubcaster ERR, about a teenage girl who finds herself being blackmailed and Sacrificiul (Sacrificial) from Romanian production company Dream Film Production. It revolves around the extraordinary stories of three sisters who were separated and were only reunited years later by the fortuitous connection of their children.

Viaplay Readies Young Adult Drama ‘Live Life’

Swedish Kristallen winner Hanna Ardéhn (Quicksand), Tina Pour Davoy (Eagles) and Doreen Ndagire (Comedy Queen) will headline young adult-focused Viaplay original Live Life. The eight-part drama follows three friends suddenly faced with a devastating turn of events when one is diagnosed with tumor in her stomach. Currently filming in Stockholm, ‘Live Life’ is produced by FLX and will premiere exclusively on Viaplay in 2023. Susanne Thorson (ALEX) is making his directorial debut. Known in Sweden as Leva Life, the show is written by Carl-Petter Montell, Vera Herngren and Felicia Danielsson and based on an idea by Thorson and Lovisa Ström. The series is produced by Moa Blom Kornblad and the executive producers are FLX’s Julia Lennartsson and Jonas Åhlund, and Viaplay Group’s Oskar Arulf.Viaplay Content Sales will shop it internationally.

Love Nature Unveils Latest Original Slate

Linear and streaming channel Love Nature has released its latest slate of originals into the wild. This comprises Planet Shark, a three-part 4K docuseries from Big Wave Productions that National Geographic has also acquired; How the Wild Things Sleep, a single doc from Taglicht Media and Tell Tale Productions for CBC, WDR and Arte about how the animal kingdom sleeps and Coneflower Studios-produced single doc Woodpeckers: The Hole Story. “Collaborating with like-minded partners is one part of our strategy in creating ambitious, world-class natural history content that is sought after around the world,” said Carlyn Staudt, Global General Manager, Love Nature.