‘Boy Meets World’ Alums Danielle Fishel & Marc Blutman Team To Develop Comedy ‘I’m With Her’

EXCLUSIVE: Former Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel and co-executive producer Marc Blutman have teamed to develop middle schooler comedy I’m With Her.

I’m With Her follows the unlikely pairing of Ali and Atlas, two middle schoolers, each of whom has something the other desires. Influencer Ali has a platform with little substance while outlier Atlas has substance but no platform. The pair are thrown together when Ali enlists the socially conscious Atlas to be the unseen voice behind her popular stream, 3 Minutes With Ali. Atlas agrees to fill the role on one condition– Ali must include him in her world of popularity.

Marc Blutman Courtesy of Wonder Street

Blutman will pen the pilot with Myles Warden and Capri Sampson, writers on the upcoming Netflix/Warner Bros. Animation/Array series, Wings of Fire. Fishel will direct. Blutman and Fishel executive produce along with Eric Gaunard, Paradiso Films and Greg Weiss of Wonder Street.

The project, which is currently being shopped, reunites Fishel and Blutman who worked together on the popular teen sitcom Boy Meets World. Fishel is known for her fan-favorite role as Topanga on the show, which aired for seven seasons on ABC. Blutman served as co-executive producer on Boy Meets World and he also worked on Girl Meets World, which aired from 2014-2017 on Disney Channel. Blutman shared in a 2020 Daytime Emmy for outstanding children’s or family viewing program for Apple TV+’s Ghostwriter.

“Social media drives our world and the metric for measuring the value of someone’s status are likes and follows and so it becomes easy for young kids to lose themselves,” said Blutman.

Added Fishman: “It’s a critical time as kids are faced with all sorts of hot button topics like social injustice, gun control, gender equality, race, politics, LGBTQ issues, a pandemic and Mark and I both share the passion and belief that these kids need to be talked to now more than ever and so our goal is to deliver what shows of the 90’s mastered– Positive messaging hidden within humor, delivered by young characters audiences can relate to and admire.”