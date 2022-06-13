‘Boo, Bitch’ Trailer: First Look At Lana Condor As A Ghost In Netflix Comedy Series

Netflix has released the official trailer for Boo, Bitch, an eight-episode live-action YA comedy limited series from Erin Ehrlich (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, King of the Hill) and Lauren Iungerich (On My Block, Awkward).

Lana Condor (To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before) stars in the series as Erica Vu, a high school senior who’s lived her life safely under the radar. Over the course of one night, she seizes the opportunity to change her narrative and start living an epic life, only to find out the next morning… she’s a motherf*%king ghost.

In addition to Condor, cast also includes Zoe Colletti, Mason Versaw, Aparna Brielle, Tenzing Norgay Trainor and Jason Genao.

Writers Ehrlich and Iungerich created a new take on an original script optioned from newcomers and co-creators Tim Schauer and Kuba Soltysiak.

Ehrlich and Iungerich serve as showrunners and executive produce with Condor, Jonathon Komack Martin (Deadpool), Blake Goza (The Escort) and Jamie Dooner (On My Block). Schauer and Soltysiak will co-executive produce.

Boo, Bitch premieres July 8 on Netflix.

Check out the trailer above.