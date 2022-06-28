Former Disney CEO Bob Iger Penning Book On Leadership In Times Of Crisis; 2024 Publish Date Eyed

Former Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger is at work on a new book about decision-making in business, entertainment and politics, with a tentative 2024 publication date by Random House.

Iger previously authored the 2019 New York Times bestseller The Ride of a Lifetime: Lessons Learned from 15 Years as CEO of the Walt Disney Company.

This still unnamed tome draws a wider net, billed as “an essential new playbook on leading in times of crisis and disruption” as Iger discusses how Disney and other organizations faced an unprecedented health and economic crisis, a global reckoning over racial justice and rapidly changing technology.

“Drawing on decades of experience managing crises and adapting to disruption, Iger shares insights into how leaders across the country and around the world rose to the challenge – or failed to do so – when it mattered most. Among other things, Iger will explore the importance of leading with empathy in a crisis, acting decisively and communicating clearly, managing your own fears, and understanding the balance between instinct and analysis,” the publisher said.

“The true test of leadership is how you respond to the unexpected,” Iger says. “The pandemic challenged all of us like never before, and every day brings new sources of disruption. I hope the principles that guided me during periods of crisis and change throughout my career will help the next generation of leaders face an uncertain future with confidence.”

North American rights were acquired by Andy Ward at Random House from Esther Newberg at ICM. Random House is an imprint and a division of Penguin Random House.