‘Blonde’ First Look Teaser: Ana de Armas Transforms Into Icon Marilyn Monroe In Netflix Film

Netflix just dropped the first look at Blonde, and what an uncanny look it is. In this new teaser trailer for the Andrew Dominik-directed film starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe, the Hollywood icon is initially depicted as a tearful bundle of nerves, praying that some mysterious “she” won’t abandon her. As her make-up is applied and Monroe transforms into a smiling, radiant star, we realize exactly who she’s has been waiting for.

Dominik wrote and directed Blonde based on the novel by Joyce Carol Oates, and the film blends fact and fiction to reimagine the life of the great Hollywood star, exploring the split between Monroe’s public and private selves.

In addition to de Armas, the cast includes Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale, Caspar Phillipson, Evan Williams, Toby Huss, Julianne Nicholson, Lily Fisher, Sara Paxton, David Warshofsky, Xavier Samuel, Michael Masini, Spencer Garrett, Chris Lemmon, Rebecca Wisocky, Scoot McNairy, Dan Butler, Garret Dillahunt, Lucy Devito, and Ned Bellamy.

Producers are Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Tracey Landon, Scott Robertson, with Christina Oh as Executive Producer.

Blonde will be released globally on Netflix September 23.

Check out the teaser above.