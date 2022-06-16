‘Black Love’ Renewed For Sixth & Final Season On OWN; Watch Trailer

EXCLUSIVE: OWN’s Black Love is returning for one last go-round. The network has renewed the four-time NAACP-nominated docuseries for a sixth and final season. Season 6 will premiere Saturday, July 23 at 10 pm on OWN. You can watch the trailer for a sneak peek at the new season above and see key art below.

Black Love, created by husband-and-wife filmmakers Codie and Tommy Oliver, presents real, honest, emotional, and transparent love stories of Black love from some of the most successful people in business and entertainment, social media influencers, as well as everyday couples.

The series sparked elevated conversations and showcased some of America’s favorite Black couples for over five years. A strong ratings driver, Black Love was the #1 non-sports cable telecast in its time period among African-American women.

The series explores the many different journeys of married couples and their unique journeys to become one. The Olivers launched the show as newlyweds and throughout each season, they centered “Black Love,” in its many facets with a multitude of couples, with a commitment to increase representation and create transparency around marriage in the Black community. The Olivers have now been married for seven years and raise three sons under five years old. As their marriage and family have quickly evolved, so has the show’s exploration of marital topics and themes. Per OWN, “Their commitment to increase representation and create transparency around marriage in the Black community via the series as well as their company Black Love, Inc. (which includes Blacklove.com, the Black Love Plus app, a thriving podcast network, and socials that exceed 70M monthly impressions) has made Black Love cool again.”

“Black Love is a much-needed docu-series that has inspired so many viewers to expand how they look at love and relationships. We are thankful for the couples who provided transparency and shared their Black Love with us,” said Tina Perry, OWN President.

The final season will feature couples including Adrienne “Gammy” Banfield-Norris & Rodney Norris, Remy Ma & Papoose, DJ Envy” & Gia Casey, Ashley Blaine Featherson Jenkins & Darroll Jenkins, Sonequa Martin-Green & Kenric Green, JB Smoove & Shahidah Omar, and more. You can see the full list below.

The final season will feature the following couples:

Adrienne “Gammy” Banfield Norris & Rodney Norris

Remy Ma & Papoose

DJ Envy & Gia Casey

Sonequa Martin-Green & Kenric Green

Ashley Blaine Featherson Jenkins & Darroll Jenkins

Codie & Tommy Oliver

Kel & Asia Mitchell

Melanie Fiona & Jared Cotter

Eric Bellinger & La’Myia Good

Alimi & Dahn Ballard

JB Smoove & Shahidah Omar

Jeannette “JR” Reyes & Robert Burton

Ray & Rosalyn Singleton

Mike Hill & Cynthia Bailey

Kier & Noèmie Gaines

MyLin & Lindsay Stokes Kennedy

Peter & Amber Saji

Virgil & Mary Toombs