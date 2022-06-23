‘Black Ink Crew New York’ Star Ceaser Emanuel Ousted After Viral Dog Abuse Video Surfaces

The show is currently in production for its 10th season. Emanuel has been a part of the series since its 2013 premiere.
The channel is expected to address the situation in some form during the show.
Ceaser’s attorney, Walter Mosley, told TMZ that the video was old. “There is no police involvement,” Mosley said. “It was shot at his residence in Atlanta during COVID.”
this is sick ! Someone sent in their ring camera showing Ceaser from black ink abusing a dog ! #vh1 #blackinkcrew #ceaser #blackink pic.twitter.com/TYMj7pDBbK
— THE 🐐 (@GOTCITYTEA) June 22, 2022
