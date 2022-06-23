You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Netflix Axes Another 300 Staff, Taking Total Layoffs To More Than 450
Read the full story

‘Black Ink Crew New York’ Star Ceaser Emanuel Ousted After Viral Dog Abuse Video Surfaces

VH1
VH1 says it will “cut ties” with Black Ink Crew New York star Ceaser Emanuel following an uproar over a video showing him abusing dogs..

The show follows the daily operations of Emanuel’s shop, Black Ink Tattoo, in the Harlem section of Manhattan. He also owns studios in Brooklyn, Atlanta, Orlando, and Houston.

The show is currently in production for its 10th season. Emanuel has been a part of the series since its 2013 premiere.

A VH1 spokesperson said, “We have made the decision to cut ties with Ceaser Emanuel from Black Ink Crew New York. Since next season was close to finishing production, this decision will not impact the upcoming season.”

The channel is expected to address the situation in some form during the show.

Ceaser’s attorney, Walter Mosley, told TMZ that the video was old. “There is no police involvement,” Mosley said. “It was shot at his residence in Atlanta during COVID.”
The video that led to Ceasar’s downfall surfaced Wednesday. The shots show Ceaser appearing to beat and abuse dogs, which led to online outrage.
Ceaser’s costar Donna Lombardi reposted the clip online and said “I don’t even get into the life of this man, but this video made me so upset.”
She called on the network to cancel him completely. “I pray the people see you, @ceaserblackink, as the monster you are.”


Must Read Stories

Read More About:

1 Comment

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad