You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Animation Studios & Streamer Minno Partner On Faith-Based Shows, Set ‘Young David’ As Debut Project

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘Black Bird’ Trailer: First Look At Ray Liotta’s Final TV Role In Dennis Lehane’s Apple Limited Series

Ray Liotta Black Bird
Ray Liotta in Apple's "Black Bird" Apple TV+

Apple on Wednesday unveiled the trailer for Black Bird, its six-episode original limited series from executive producer Dennis Lehane. The psychological thriller is set to debut globally Apple TV+ on July 8.

Taron Egerton, Paul Walter Hauser, Greg Kinnear, Sepideh Moafi and Ray Liotta star in the Apple Studios-produced series, which was adapted from the true crime memoir In With the Devil: A Fallen Hero, a Serial Killer, and a Dangerous Bargain for Redemption by James Keene and Hillel Levin.

The series represents the last TV work of Liotta, the Goodfellas and Field of Dreams star who died May 26 at age 67. Lehane, the true crime author behind the likes of Mystic River and Live By Night and who developed, wrote and EPs Black Bird, penned a moving tribute to Liotta after the actor died in his sleep while shooting a film on location in the Dominican Republic. The author called Liotta “the most electric American actor of his generation” and said he wrote the series’ role of decorated policeman Big Jim Keene specifically for the Emmy-winning actor, describing his performance as a “master class.”

Related Story

Ray Liotta Leaves Behind Apple's 'Black Bird', Creator Dennis Lehane Remembers "Electric" Series Star

Liotta is briefly glimpsed in the trailer that dropped today, though his character handles some voice-over duties.

Here it is:

The Black Bird story, based on actual events, follows high school football hero and Big Jim Keene’s son Jimmy Keene (Egerton), who is sentenced to 10 years in a minimum security prison. He is given a choice: enter a maximum-security prison for the criminally insane and befriend suspected serial killer Larry Hall (Hauser), or stay where he is and serve his full sentence with no possibility of parole. Keene’s is only way out is to elicit a confession and find out where the bodies of several young girls are buried before Hall’s appeal goes through. But is this suspected killer telling the truth?

The first three episodes are directed by Michaël R. Roskam, who serves as executive producer with Lehane; Egerton; Richard Plepler through Plepler’s Eden Productions; Bradley Thomas, Dan Friedkin and Ryan Friedkin via Imperative Entertainment; Alexandra Milchan and Scott Lambert through EMJAG Productions; Kary Antholis; and the book’s author Keene. Jim McKay and Joe Chappelle also direct.

Liotta is also spotlighted today in some new photos for the series. See those below.

Ray Liotta Black Bird
Ray Liotta as Big Jim Keene Apple TV+

 

Black Bird
Sepideh Moafi as Lauren McCauley and Greg Kinnear as Brian Miller Apple TV+

 

Black Bird
Paul Walter Hauser, left, as Larry Hall Apple TV+

 

Black Bird
Taron Egerton as Jimmy Keene Apple TV+

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

1 Comment

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad