Billy Porter & Luke Evans To Star In Custody-Battle Drama ‘Our Son’ For Director Bill Oliver

Billy Porter (Pose) and Luke Evans (Nine Perfect Strangers) have signed on to star in the drama Our Son, from director Bill Oliver (Jonathan).

The film written by Oliver and Peter Nickowitz will follow a divorcing couple fighting for custody of their 8-year-old son. Fernando Loureiro (Frances Ha) and Guilherme Coelho (Oprhans of Eldorado) will produce via their company, Tigresa, along with Eric Binns (Lansky).

Porter is an actor, singer, director composer and playwright best known for his Emmy-winning turn as Ball scene emcee Pray Tell on FX’s Pose. The actor also recently appeared in Amazon’s live-action remake of Cinderella, CBS All Access’ The Twilight Zone and American Horror Story: Apocalypse, also narrating HBO Max’s docuseries, Equal. His theatre credits include the role of Lola in the Broadway musical Kinky Boots, which he originated in 2013—landing Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Awards, as well as the Grammy for Best Musical-Theatre Album. Porter is making his directorial debut with the high school coming-of-age film, Anything’s Possible, written by Alvaro García Lecuona. He’s also set to direct a queer teen comedy from Gabrielle Union’s I’ll Have Another Productions, titled To Be Real. Porter released his first literary project, Unprotected, via Abrams Press in October. As a recording artist, he most recently released his single “Children” under his new record deal with Island Records (UK) and Republic Records (U.S.).

Evans will this year star in Apple’s action-thriller drama series, Echo 3, also appearing in Robert Zemeckis’ live-action retelling of Pinocchio for Disney+, and going into production on the film 5lbs of Pressure. On the small screen, Evans most recently starred in Hulu’s most-watched original series, Nine Perfect Strangers, TNT’s Emmy-nominated The Alienist, and ITV’s The Pembroke​shire Murders. The actor has also been seen in Disney’s 2017 live-action Beauty and the Beast film and the Fast & Furious franchise, as well as such films as Professor Marston & the Wonder Women, Clash of the Titans, The Hobbit and Dracula Untold. He began his career on the West End and released his debut studio album At Last in 2019, as a continuation of his passion for music.

Porter is represented by CAA and Industry Entertainment; Evans by CAA, United Agents in the UK and Anonymous Content. Oliver and Nickowitz are with ICM Partners and Grandview.