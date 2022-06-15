Billy Crystal To Headline & EP ‘Before’ Apple TV+ Limited Series From Sarah Thorp, Barry Levinson & Eric Roth

EXCLUSIVE: Apple TV+ has picked up Before, a limited series starring Billy Crystal, who also will serve as executive producer, Deadline has learned. I hear details on the project, including the size of the order, are being finalized.

Written by Sarah Thorp (The Bounty Hunter) and to be directed by Barry Levinson, Before stars Crystal as Eli, a child psychiatrist who recently lost his wife when he encounters a troubled young boy.

Crystal, Thorp, Levinson and Eric Roth executive produce the series from Paramount Television Studios.

This marks a rare ongoing TV series role for comedy great Crystal who previously starred inFX’s The Comedians and ABC’s Soap. Crystal and Levinson served together as executive producers on the 2002 film Analyze That, starring Crystal and Robert De Niro. The two also teamed for a feature project in development five years ago.

Emmy winner Crystal, who performed at the Tony Awards on Sunday, stars in Mr. Saturday Night on Broadway, recently starred in the film Here Today and reprised his voice role as Mike in Disney+’s animated series Monsters at Work.

In TV, Oscar and Emmy winner Levinson executive produces Showtime’s City on a Hill and Hulu’s Dopesick. His upcoming series include Peacock’s The Missing and AMC’s Monsieur Spade. In features, he most recently directed and produced The Survivor.

Roth recently co-wrote Dune and wrote the upcoming Martin Scorsese film Killers of the Flower Moon.